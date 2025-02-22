200 cartons of eggs handed out for free in New York City as prices remain steep in stores

By John Dias

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WCBS) — Two hundred cartons of eggs were given away for free in New York City on Friday to help offset the growing cost of the now-pricey household item.

One hundred cartons were given out in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, and 100 more were handed out in Astoria, Queens.

It was all thanks to two local farms and a butcher.

Abou Sow, CEO of Prince Abou’s Butchery, is spearheading the efforts.

“At a time like this, we felt it was our duty and responsibility to just make eggs accessible,” he said.

New Yorkers braved the cold to wait in lines that stretched down the block.

“I feel like this is a Black Friday sale,” Brooklyn resident Star Asia said.

“I feel like I am standing in line for a purpose to get free eggs because eggs are very spiked with price right now,” Brooklyn resident Teana Tyrone said.

At both giveaways, all the cartons were gone in less than 15 minutes.

“It makes me so happy that we are able to do this,” Sow said.

The organizers say they will be holding additional giveaways in March.

Eggs are selling in some places for well over $10 a dozen.

Costs are spiking in part due to a national bird flu outbreak causing a shortage.

Experts say customers still have a while before prices drop.

“Let’s say we eradicated the bird flu today. By the time they go through the cleanup process, by the time new chickens are hatching and ready to lay eggs, you’re talking about a couple of months,” Better Qualified CEO Paul Oster said.

