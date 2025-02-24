2025 Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season ends

By Sam Schmitz

WISCONSIN (WISN) — The 2025 Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season has ended.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, on Feb. 23 on Lake Winnebago, seven juvenile females, 16 adult females and 24 males were harvested. Scott Sheppard speared the last largest fish, a 126.6-pound, 73-inch F2 female.

No harvest caps were reached for the Winnebago System this year. 142 juvenile females, 322 adult females and 479 males were harvested.

The 90 to 99% harvest trigger was met for the Upriver Lakes on Feb 23.

For the season, there were 280 juvenile females, 717 adult females and 1,002 males harvested from Lake Winnebago.

A total of 47 juvenile females, 49 adult females and 230 males were harvested on the Upriver Lakes.

In total, 943 fish were harvested, which is more than twice the amount harvested last year.

Another two fish were harvested over 100 pounds, bringing the total to 63 for the season, which is just about 6% of the total harvest.

The DNR thanked spearers for helping to make this season a success.

