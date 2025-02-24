Auto dealer gifts car to single mother

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Mark Hebert, National Auto Dealers Association board member and president of Hebert’s Town & Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, on Monday awarded a car to a single mother in Shreveport.

Harmony Alexander picked up 2013 Ford Taurus. She was selected through the Vehicles For Change program, which has awarded over 8,000 cars to families since 1999. Alexander needed a car to attend college, work as a veterinary technician, and raise her eight-month-old son.

“It feels like its not real, like I’m in a dream,” said Alexander. “A car is a basic necessity in life and now that I have it, I’ll be able to shoot for the stars. He’s happy, he is.”

Hebert, an auto dealer with locations in Shreveport, Minden, and Natchitoches, covered all costs associated with refurbishing and awarding the car.

“We want to be part of the community and to be able to do things like this means a lot to us and our family,” said Hebert. “We are just so excited to partner up and provide this vehicle for Harmony and can’t wait to see how it’s going to really help her and her young son in the future.”

