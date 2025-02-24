Denver Broncos coach arrested for allegedly punching police officer at airport

By Stephanie Butzer

DENVER (KMGH) — A Denver Broncos coach has been arrested after he allegedly punched a Denver police officer outside the airport on Sunday.

Michael D’Andre Wilhoite, who works for the Broncos as their outside linebackers coach, faces a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 on Monday morning.

According to the affidavit, at 2:09 p.m. on Sunday, a Denver police officer was working a curb assignment along the east arrivals area at the Denver International Airport. Wilhoite pulled into the departure area in a 2021 Gray Ford Bronco and left the vehicle unattended, the affidavit reads.

The officer saw Wilhoite return to his vehicle and told him that he could not leave the car unattended. Wilhoite allegedly told the officer to “shut the f*** up,” and the officer repeated that he could not leave the car along the curb. Wilhoite again told the officer to “shut the f*** up,” the affidavit reads.

“As the suspect stated this the second time, he approached the victim in an aggressive manner and bumped his chest into the victim causing him to step backwards,” the arrest affidavit reads. “The victim shoved the suspect back away from him, and the suspect punched the victim in the right side of the face with a closed left fist. This caused the victim to fall to the ground.”

As Wilhoite walked back to the car and opened the driver’s side door, the officer deployed a Taser, which was effective for about five seconds, the affidavit says. After this, Wilhoite got into his car and drove away.

The officer had injuries to both of his knees and his jaw, and possible internal injuries to his wrist.

According to the affidavit, he was arrested around 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Court documents show that he is facing a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer.

Wilhoite appeared in court on Monday morning, where his attorney argued the charge should be a class 4 felony, not a class 3 felony. The judge expressed concerns about what was detailed in the affidavit, noting that the airport pickup line is a “routine, everyday” thing that people go through all the time without resorting to violence. The judge awarded the defendant a $5,000 professional surety bond or a $500 cash option.

A Denver Broncos spokesperson provided the following statement to Denver7 on Monday morning: “We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Wilhoite was hired by the club in February 2023.

