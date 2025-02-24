Man charged with assault after stabbing with butter knife

By Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly stabbed another man with a butter knife during an argument in south Asheville on Saturday, according to the Asheville Police Department (APD).

Milton Thomas Johnson Jr., 46, has been identified as the suspect. He now faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Officers with APD responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Casteel Lane in Asheville around 12:41 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. When officers arrived, they found a man with knife wounds to his ribcage. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say Johnson allegedly stabbed the victim after a verbal argument before fleeing the scene. APD officers are now seeking information on his whereabouts.

APD describes Johnson as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 145-200 pounds, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. Johnson is said to have scars over his left and right eyes and on his left elbow.

APD asks anyone with information on Johnson to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

