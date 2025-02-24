Police release video of Bobby Portis home burglary: Bucks’ Championship ring among personal items stolen

By Justin Steffen

RIVER HILLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The 2021 Bucks Championship ring was among a number of items stolen from the home of Bucks Star Bobby Portis back in November.

That is according to new documents obtained from the Village of River Hills Police Department.

Back on Nov. 3rd, River Hills Police responded to Portis’s home at around 11:21 p.m. for reports of a burglary.

There, police met with Portis who stated his bedroom glass window had been broken and that his safe was stolen containing several watches, chains, personal items, and the Bucks Championship Ring.

The police report shows that the Championship Ring is valued at $1,000,000.

The burglary happened during a Bucks game Portis was playing in.: Thieves target home of Bucks player Bobby Portis, star pleads for help

Through an open records request, the River Hills Police Department has released surveillance video of that night.

This break-in was a part of a string of burglaries at star athletes’ homes nationwide: Seven men have been charged in connection with nationwide burglaries of professional athletes’ homes

This photo obtained through federal charging documents shows some of the alleged thieves wearing Portis’s jewelry.

The federal complaint of the seven men charged lists various burglaries of athletes from October to December last year.

If convicted, they could each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

