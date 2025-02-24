Search continues after boat capsized between Staten Island and Queens. Here’s what we know

By Christina Fan

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS/WLNY) — One person is still missing after a boat capsized in the waters between Staten Island and Queens in New York City, sending six people overboard. Four of them died, and another is hospitalized.

Family members of the six men on board say they were out fishing when the boat capsized.

Coast Guard officials said they received the call about a sinking vessel near Breezy Point, Queens just after noon Sunday and deployed several boats and a helicopter to the area. The FDNY and NYPD also sent resources.

First responders recovered five people in the water – one remains in stable condition, but four others were unresponsive and died at the hospital.

4 killed in boat accident off Staten Island

One of the victims was 50-year-old Cecilio Adames, a loving father and husband. His wife and daughter rushed to Staten Island University Hospital, hoping he would pull through, but received the devastating news instead.

“He told me last night, he go fishing, one of the people. So, I not cancel, but I say, why you go over there? It’s not time, the weather, you know,” said his wife, Francisca Adames, adding, “Ten o’clock in the morning, I call him, I say, ‘Everything OK?’ He say, was a lot of wind, or, everything is dangerous. I say, ‘Thank God you’re not bringing my daughter,’ all the time she go with him. He say, no, it’s far away, like 25 mile. So, and then, disappear.”

“He’s that man, and everybody will remember him as that man, because he always risked his life trying to help other people,” his daughter, Alisha Adames, said.

The Coast Guard says it is still searching for the sixth person who was on the boat, focusing on the area about five miles southeast of Breezy Point.

Although temperatures started to warm up in the city this weekend, water temperatures were still in the mid-30s Sunday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.