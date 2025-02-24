Tucson Rodeo celebrates 100th anniversary with sold-out finale

By Joel Foster

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo, also known as Fiesta de los Vaqueros, wrapped up its historic 100th year with a sold-out crowd and thrilling competitions. More than 11,000 spectators filled the stands on the city’s south side to witness the final day of events, marking one of the largest turnouts in the rodeo’s history.

Since its inception in 1925, the Tucson Rodeo has been a symbol of the city’s frontier spirit, originating during the Prohibition era as a way to celebrate Western heritage. A century later, it continues to captivate audiences with classic rodeo events such as bareback riding, roping, steer wrestling, and barrel racing.

Kim Williams, a Tucson resident with deep rodeo roots, reflected on the history behind the sport. “You have a wild horse. How do you have it become rideable? That’s how saddle bronc and bareback riding started.” she said. “Tie-down roping of all the things that we’re going to see today in the rodeo, is still used on a daily basis on ranches and in the farm community. ”

Originally from Montana, Williams comes from three generations of rodeo competitors. This year, two of her family members took part in the Tucson event. “It’s fun to watch the culture that I grew up in continue to be supported,” Williams said.

For Isabella Nordling, the 2025 Tucson Rodeo Queen, the competition is more than just a spectacle—it’s a living tribute to the Western way of life.

“It all just stems from the Western heritage,” Nordling said. “So we all made competitions out of it, and it’s a good way of getting the heritage out there and informing people of what it’s actually about.”

Nordling says she has loved working with horses since she was a young child and got the rodeo bug upon learning how to rope. She enjoys the partnership involved in working with animals. “With horses, it’s our skills together,” she said.

The rodeo has also created traditions for Tucson families. Local resident Joshua Baker says while he knew all about the rodeo, he never attended. “I knew every year since I was a kid, they always had the parade, and we always got rodeo break from school, of course,” Baker said.

Now, as a father, he’s embraced the tradition with his four children, who regularly participate in mutton busting—a fan-favorite event where young competitors try to ride sheep. His son, E.J., participated for the third straight year. His daughter, Annalea, had her first attempt at mutton busting this year and was one of the longest in her group to stay upon the sheep.

“We just kind of turned it into a family tradition to come out here every year, let the youngsters ride the sheep,” Baker said. “They enjoy it. We enjoy it, and we look forward to it all year long.”

The popularity of this year’s rodeo was evident, with tickets selling out a full week in advance—one of the first times this has happened in recent history.

One of the big Tucson Rodeo winners included Garrett Elmore of Springer, OK who earned the Lynn Beutler All Around Award for wins in tie-down and team roping.

Jordan Spears and Scott Wells ended with a tie at 88 points in the bull riding competition. However, Spears won the aggregate with 172.5 points throughout the week.

For a complete list of winners from this year’s Tucson Rodeo, visit the Tucson Rodeo website.

The 101st Tucson Rodeo will return in 2026 the week of February 21.

