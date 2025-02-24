Woman heads home from rehab hospital after surviving shark attack in Bahamas

By Meghan Moriarty

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — After surviving a shark attack, a woman is now heading home to recover.

“My biggest concern once I knew that I was gonna live, once they got me stable and stuff, I was just like, I really do not want to lose my leg,” Rileigh Decker said. “I was really emotional and upset.”

Decker, 20, and her friend Summer Layman, 24, went to the Bahamas on Feb. 7. On the first day, they went to the Caribbean on a boat. They jumped into the ocean and were attacked by a shark.

The entire time, the two women were holding hands.

“The fact that she didn’t know her foot was bit because she was so worried about getting me help and making sure I was OK just shows a lot about who she is as a person,” Decker said.

Decker severed her Achilles, calves, a nerve and several muscles. She had three different surgeries.

Summer also suffered injuries and needed stitches.

The two sat side by side on Friday after Rileigh’s last day at Sea Pines Rehabilitation in Melbourne. She had one final physical therapy session before ringing the warrior bell.

There’s a long road to recovery. Neither can put weight on their foot. But they’re grateful to be alive and grateful to have each other.

“I knew we would be friends forever anyway, but we’re definitely bonded in a different way now,” Layman said.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to get bit by a shark with anyone else,” Decker said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.