Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

35-year-old man arrested in 2013 murder of woman

<i>WXII via CNN Newsource</i><br/>On Monday
WXII via CNN Newsource
On Monday
By
Published 2:03 PM

By JD Franklin III

Click here for updates on this story

    GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — An arrest has been made in a 2013 stabbing, according to officials with the Greensboro Police Department.

On Oct. 9, 2013, officers responded to the 140o block of Hyalyn Court about a follow-up call. When they arrived, they said they found 72-year-old Mildred Martin inside the home. She had been stabbed.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to begin the investigation.

Eventually, the homicide investigation was reassigned as a cold case investigation.

On Monday, Jason Bailey, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to Martin’s death.

Officials said Bailey is in the Guilford County Detention Center without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content