Baltimore mourns former Lake Clifton basketball star Kevin Braswell

By Hannah Hoffman

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore is mourning a basketball legend, Kevin Braswell, who played for both Lake Clifton High School and Georgetown University.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott offered a tribute on Monday, saying: “There are so many young men and women who grew up playing basketball in Baltimore, looking up to him, wearing those Georgetown jerseys, because the was there.”

Braswell underwent emergency heart surgery one month ago. He had been coaching overseas in Japan at the time of his death over the weekend. His team the Utsunomiya Brex released the following statement on Braswell:

“We would like to express our heartfelt respect and gratitude to Mr. Braswell for his dedication and dedication to the development of the club and his contribution to the growth of the team over the course of two seasons. We will miss him and express our deepest condolences.” While at Georgetown, Braswell finished seventh all time in scoring and is one of their all-time leaders in steals and assist. He later played professionally oversees.

Braswell was 46 years old.

