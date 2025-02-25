Pro-surfer Makai McNamara in coma after wiping out at Pipeline

By Kristen Consillio

Click here for updates on this story

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV) — It was a dramatic rescue at one of the world’s most dangerous surf breaks.

And the playground of pro-surfer Makai McNamara.

“Makai is actually one of the best out there, he’s so talented,” said pro-surfer Eli Olson, Makai’s best friend. “But it was just a bad wave, kind of a freak accident, and he went head first into the reef.”

The community here on the North Shore is praying for one of its own. McNamara was knocked unconscious after wiping out on a massive wave here at Pipeline.

Take a look at this video, showing lifeguards, friends and family jumping into action.

Olson getting to him first.

“He’s underwater for close to two minutes before I got to him,” Olson said. “First thing, I just wanted to like keep his head above water so he didn’t take more water in. I gave him a couple breaths. Try to give him a couple compressions.”

Lifeguards met the two out in the raging surf.

“We’re getting hit by waves out here,” Olson said. “We’re getting kind of recycled in the waves and then we got him in life first, did another round of CPR compressions, and he started coughing up water.”

That’s when Makai started to regain consciousness.

“It’s called a combative state, where it’s kind of like the body is fighting for its life,” Olson said. “It’s heavy, especially when it’s one of your best friends, seeing them, like lifeless and purple and not breathing.”

He says Makai’s now in an induced coma for 72 hours to allow his body to heal.

“It’s been 24 hours since the incident and he’s on his road to recovery,” said Makai’s father Liam McNamara. “He feels your energy, he feels your love, he feels your positive vibes and we appreciate each and every one of you for your support. We just need the continued prayers and positive energy. Makai’s a strong young man and he’s going to get through this.”

Makai is the older brother of Landon McNamara, the 2024 winner of “The Eddie” surf contest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.