World War II veteran turns 102, honored by fellow soldiers

Minnesota (WCCO) — Many of the soldiers on the front lines in World War II are no longer with us. But one of those veterans, born and raised in south Minneapolis, turned 102 on Feb. 24.

Technical Sergeant Don Halverson celebrated the rare birthday with his fellow soldiers on Monday at the Red Bull 34th Infantry Division in Arden Hills.

Halverson still remembers his time fighting in the war with the Red Bulls in Italy in the early 1940s. His team spent the most consecutive days in combat than any other unit in the army — a record that still holds today.

While many of Halverson’s friends died in the war, he says he feels lucky he returned home to Minnesota.

“Someone upstairs was looking after me. [I ended up] with a bullet hole through my canteen, cut up my bed full of shrapnel, cut my shoes, but never touched my body,” said Halverson.

Since being back home, Halverson often spends time with his fellow Red Bull soldiers and supports them in their efforts. So they felt it fitting to surprise him with a huge honor on his 102nd birthday by knighting him with the Order of St. George Bronze Medallion.

“I didn’t expect it, but nice to get it,” said Halverson.

At 102, Halverson still has his sense of humor. He used the sword he was knighted with to cut his cake and share it amongst his comrads.

For the soldiers in this room for his birthday celebration, Halverson is not only a war survivor, but also someone they look up to.

“To see him helps us remember where we came from and the high level of expectations that are required from us that we have to achieve, because we don’t want to let Don or his generation down,” said Lieutenant Colonel Peter Rampaart, 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Commander with the Minnesota National Guard.

“[I’m] darn lucky. You got to enjoy each day because there’s no guarantee on tomorrow,” said Halverson.

Halverson and his late wife, Bernice, were married for 62 years before she passed. They had three kids together.

