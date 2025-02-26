BCSO deputy pleads guilty in ‘DWI Enterprise’

By KOAT Staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — A Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputy became the fourth law enforcement officer to plead guilty to his involvement in a bribery scheme to fix DWI cases in the Albuquerque area.

In a news release, Sheriff John Allen announced Jeffrey Hammerel resigned just before accepting a plea agreement in the case.

Hammerel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of extortion and two counts of bribery.

In his plea agreement, Hammerel admits to being involved in the scheme since 2017, working with defense attorney Thomas Clear and private investigator Ricardo Mendez to fail to appear in court for DWI cases. Under the arrangement, Hammerel would miss his court appearance, Clear would move to have the case dismissed. Hammerel says he received at least $20,000 in cash or gifts in exchange for his help spoiling the cases.

Under the plea agreement, Hammerel faces up to 80 years in prison and $1.25 million in fines.

“The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office holds its deputies to the highest ethical and professional standards. Any violation of the public’s trust will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Allen. “While this matter is now in the hands of the federal justice system, we remain committed to transparency and accountability.”

“We will continue to cooperate fully with our federal partners as the investigation proceeds. Given the ongoing nature of the federal investigation, BCSO will continue to defer further comment to the appropriate authorities handling the case. We are actively reviewing our internal policies and procedures to strengthen oversight and prevent future misconduct.”

Hammerel is the fourth law enforcement officer to plead guilty in the case, along with Clear and Mendez. So far, 16 officers with Albuquerque police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police have been named in connection to the scandal.

