Female inmate dies at Denver Downtown Detention Center

By Robert Garrison

DENVER (KMGH) — Police in Denver are investigating the death of a female inmate at the Downtown Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Denver Sheriff Department, the woman was found unresponsive in her housing unit at around 4 p.m.

The unidentified inmate was pronounced deceased after life-saving efforts failed, the sheriff department said in a statement.

Per protocol, the Denver Police Department is investigating the death.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and release the woman’s identity at a later time.

