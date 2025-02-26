Kamehameha School Kapālama investigates second campus threat

By Victoria Cuba

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV) — Kamehameha Schools Kapālama received an anonymous threat of violence Monday night, making it the second threat made in a week.

The school sent out a letter to parents stating its looking into the unverified threat at the high school campus. Kamehameha said there is no reason to believe the threat is credible.

It reopened campus Tuesday morning with additional security measures on hand, including vehicle checks and more security and administrative staff presence throughout the day. Kamehameha is working with its Campus and Enterprise Security staff and the Honolulu Police Department to look into the source of the threat.

On Thursday, February 20, the school received an anonymous, unverified graffiti threat of a violent act on the high school campus. That threat was also not credible. The school opened the next day for classes.

HPD opened two terroristic threatening investigations and is looking into the source of these threats.

