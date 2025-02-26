Madisonville residents say brown water is a health concern but officials say that’s not the case

By Shawanda Jones

MADISONVILLE, Louisiana (WDSU) — Residents on the north side of Madisonville say they’re tired of rust-colored water flowing from their faucets, saying it’s affecting their health, damaging their homes and making daily life frustrating.

“This isn’t just once in a while. It happens at least twice a month,” said Kim Thigpen, who has lived with the issue for years. “My grandson has eczema, so I have to sponge-bathe him instead of using the water. And it’s ruining his teeth.”

She says the water stains sinks and damages plumbing.

“I mean, my hair is breaking, all my skin, my grandson’s skin is terrible,” Thigpen added. “And even if I wanted to sell my house and move, I’d have to replace my toilets, tubs and hot water heater first. Who’s paying for that?”

Despite how it looks, city officials say the water isn’t dangerous.

“According to all the testing that has been done, it is clean,” said Councilwoman Kristin Faison. “It looks brown because of the manganese.”

Faison explained that Madisonville is required to add chlorine to the water supply, which causes the manganese in the pipes to oxidize, turning the water brown.

Some homes, she said, seem to have a worse buildup than others.

“We’ve been a little concerned that there’s something causing an extra amount of buildup in that specific strip around her,” Faison said, referring to Thigpen’s neighborhood.

Councilman Keith Dennis said there is a potential solution: polyphosphates, a chemical that could encapsulate the manganese and clear up the water. The state approves and recommends it, but residents aren’t convinced.

“They do not want polyphosphates injected into the water,” Dennis said in a statement.

For some homeowners, it’s not just about the color, it’s about what’s still in the water.

“It keeps your water clear,” said resident Gary Thigpen. “It doesn’t let the manganese drop out like you see on the bottom of a bottle. But everything you’re seeing in that bottle is still in the water coming out of your tap.”

