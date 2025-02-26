New Mexico plans to help federal employees looking for a new job

By Corey Howard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — The state plans to help federal employees looking for a new job after recent layoffs. This Friday, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will host a recruitment event.

“It’s open to anyone who’s looking to make that change and just wanting to provide for their family,” Michelle Velarde, the division director of employment services operations for the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, said.

According to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, as of Monday, 140 initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed by former federal government workers with the majority of those claims in Albuquerque.

“Bring that resume, and if it’s not exactly where it needs to be, we can always help. ” Velarde said. “Our offices can help individuals with resumes.”

The department also says several prominent employers plan to attend Friday’s event.

“We’re going to have the City of Albuquerque present,” Velarde said. “We’re also going to have the city of Rio Rancho present, and we’ll have some of our state agencies present.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham even expressed excitement about Friday’s upcoming event.

“We are committed to ensuring that New Mexicans who have been abruptly dismissed from federal jobs have the resources and support they need to transition smoothly into new career opportunities,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Our state agencies and partners are mobilizing to provide job assistance, education, and training to help our workforce thrive.”

Friday’s events will be at the Workforce Connection Center on Mountain Rd. in Albuquerque. Another will happen in Santa Fe at the Santa Fe Workforce Connection on Camino Los Marquez from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. There will also be recruitment events happening next Friday in Carlsbad and Las Cruces.

