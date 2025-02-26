Officer killed during PA hospital shooting was Bay Area native, ABC7 confirms

By KGO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The police officer who was killed in a mass shooting at a Pennsylvania hospital over the weekend was a Bay Area native, ABC7 News has learned.

Officer Andrew Duarte was born in Oakland and graduated from Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek.

He died in the line of duty Saturday while confronting a gunman who had taken several people hostage at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County, Pennsylvania.

A procession was held in his honor on Monday.

Officer Duarte’s mother emotionally recounted the moment she had to identify his body.

“It just looked like he was sleeping. And I kissed the top of his head. Just like I did the day he was born. It’s unreal,” his mother Nancy Duarte Matarese said.

Five others were injured in the shooting. Investigators say the gunman felt the hospital could have done more to save his terminally ill wife.

Officer Duarte’s funeral will be held Friday in Pennsylvania.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.