OKC content creator’s viral TikTok video highlights Deep Deuce’s African American history

By Kylie Walker

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Tre’ Smith, an Oklahoma City content creator, has gone viral on TikTok with a video showcasing the rich history of the Deep Deuce district.

“Y’all probably drive through this part of town every day and don’t know the deep, rich history behind it,” Smith said in his video.

The video, which has been viewed by over 100,000 people, highlighted Deep Deuce as the epicenter of African American culture in Oklahoma City.

Typically known for his local restaurant reviews, Smith decided to delve into the history of Deep Deuce to mark the start of Black History Month on Feb. 1.

“I didn’t see a lot of people going to the restaurants that I like and in particularly the Black-owned restaurants,” Smith said.

Smith’s video features notable landmarks such as the Aldridge Theater, which attracted top musicians and performers like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington.

He also mentioned the Calvary Baptist Church, where a civil rights icon once gave a sermon as part of a job interview early in his career.

“The fun fact about this spot is, in 1951, a young man named Martin Luther King came to Calvary Baptist looking for a job,” Smith said.

Smith’s tour begins at Calvary Baptist Church, where he reflects on the significance of walking the same steps as Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It kind of gives me goosebumps, you know,” Smith said. “It’s surreal just to walk through these streets. I mean, I drive past here all the time, and you know, I even hang out in this area sometimes, and it feels good to know that I’m aware of the history behind this area.”

Smith’s interest in Deep Deuce’s history was sparked by a friend’s tip, leading him to conduct his own research.

“Deep Deuce was a vibrant community back in the 1920s. You know, they had everything you could ask for as far as business goes, as far as their own newspapers, their own restaurants, barbershops, doctor offices, attorneys practiced here,” Smith said. One of the stops on Smith’s tour is the Lyons’ Mansion, built in 1926 by successful entrepreneur Sidney Lyons.

“He would sell anything from hair growth serums to face powders, soaps, perfumes, things like that. And not only was he successful in the United States, but he also did well internationally,” Smith said.

His video has been seen by more than 100,000 people. Many of the comments were from people thanking him for the history lesson.

“The Deep Deuce district is not just a place. It’s a living testament to the strength, resilience and vibrant history of the Black community right here in Oklahoma City,” Smith states.

Smith said he hopes to continue sharing this history with new audiences.

“Because, like I said, a lot of people don’t know this history, so introducing new people to this history is amazing. I feel like this history needs to be told,” Smith said.

