Police chase ends with crash into Amish wagon carrying children

By Adam Bartow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WMTW) — A police chase in northern Maine ended Tuesday morning shortly before the driver lost control and crashed into a horse-drawn Amish wagon carrying six children.

Police in Presque Isle say they tried to stop Anthony Vangel, 34, of Easton, in the parking lot of the Aroostook Mall at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, but he took off.

As speeds topped 90 miles per hour on roads that had difficult conditions, police ended their pursuit. A short time later, they say Vangel lost control on Fort Road, spun around and hit the wagon.

No one was hurt, including the horse.

Police said that when they started chasing Vangel, they knew he had failed to report to the Aroostook County Jail and was already on 10 sets of bail, including charges of aggravated trafficking with a firearm, burglary, theft, forgery and violation of bail.

Vangel is now also charged with operating after suspension, operating under the influence, eluding, driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest and detention, criminal speed, failure to report and violation of bail.

