‘Sudden death’ of patient at Mission Hospital leads to investigation, employee fired

By Karen Zatkulak & Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Mission Health has terminated one employee and launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased patient in a hospital bathroom, a Mission spokesperson confirmed.

A Mission Hospital employee initially reported the incident to News 13.

In response to inquiries, Mission Health on Tuesday provided News 13 with the following statement acknowledging the situation:

“The sudden death of a patient is devastating, and we grieve whenever there is a loss of life. We realize there are many questions that need to be answered, and we are examining every aspect of this incident. Our investigation indicates that certain staff who had been trained did not follow hospital protocols. We have terminated one individual and have reported to the appropriate agencies. We are working diligently to address any additional issues that are identified during the course of our investigation. We appreciate our physicians, nurses and colleagues who continue to provide safe and compassionate care to all patients who come to Mission Hospital.”

Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell did not provide News 13 with any additional details about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing as the hospital seeks further information on the circumstances surrounding the patient’s death.

