KC Pet Project waives adoption fees for dogs through Sunday after reaching max capacity

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — KC Pet Project is urgently encouraging adopting and fostering after completely filling up all kennels and overflow space.

The shelter said on social media that it has 295 dogs at the KC Campus for Animal Care, which is one of the highest numbers it has ever had.

“There is not a single open kennel. Not one,” the shelter said in its post. “Every single space, including our overflow areas, is full.”

Nearly 80 dogs have arrived at the shelter in the past three days. If adoptions and foster placements don’t happen, the shelter will have to make “heartbreaking” decisions.

“We are doing everything in our power to save lives, but we can’t do it alone. We need you,” the shelter said.

Adoption fees for all dogs, including puppies, are waived Wednesday through Sunday in an effort to clear the shelter.

For those who can’t adopt, fostering, even for a few days, is a big help.

“Our community has stepped up time and time again to help us in critical moments like this. We are begging for your help now,” the shelter said.

