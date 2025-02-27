Teen goes on armed robbery spree, leads police on 21-mile chase

By Emily Pofahl

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee man is facing 12 felony charges after going on an armed robbery spree and leading law enforcement on a 21-mile police chase.

Court documents say 19-year-old Davion Cade robbed or tried to rob six people in just five hours.

Police say Cade’s spree started outside the 7/11 near Oakland and Hartford avenues by the UW-Milwaukee campus on February 19. Around 8 a.m., court documents say Cade approached a passenger sitting in an SUV and pointed a tan handgun at him, demanding the keys.

The passenger said he did not have the keys and was able to run away, but when he returned to the SUV, his belongings were gone.

Employees at the 7/11 said Cade worked nearby and would stop by the store often.

“He came in here all the time,” said Sean Dubord, an employee there. “Every time he works, he’d come talk to me. We were going to go to the gym together. He didn’t seem out of the ordinary.”

About an hour later, just one block away near Oakland and Newport, investigators say Cade approached a woman in her Toyota Camry “pointing a tan handgun toward her face.”

Prosecutors say she gave him the keys, and he drove off. Police found the Camry ditched outside Cade’s mother’s house, but his mother’s tan Buick was gone.

At 11:30 a.m. near Auer and Dousman, investigators say Cade threatened to kill two people and stole their belongings before getting away in a tan Buick.

An hour later, court documents say Cade tried stealing two other cars in the Riverwest neighborhood, one of them by knifepoint, before police finally spotted Cade and the Buick back at the 7/11 and tried to pull him over.

Investigators say Cade then led law enforcement on a 21-mile chase through multiple jurisdictions. He ignored “numerous red lights,” “drove into oncoming traffic,” and “drove onto a sidewalk,” according to court documents.

Shorewood police used stop sticks to stop the car near 8th and Atkinson and arrested Cade later that same day.

He is facing 12 felony charges, ranging from armed robbery to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer.

He is being held at the Milwaukee County jail on a $100,000 bond.

