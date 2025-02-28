Pro surfer Makai McNamara wakes up after massive Pipeline wipeout

By Jeremiah Estrada

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV) — Pro surfer Makai McNamara gained consciousness after being hospitalized from a surfing accident at Pipeline over the weekend.

The surfer was caught in a massive wave at the North Shore beach leading him to hit his head on a reef. McNamara was reportedly underwater for nearly two minutes before his friends got to him.

A group of fellow surfers and lifeguards rushed him to shore and administered aid. McNamara had CPR performed on him causing him to cough up water and these efforts continued until paramedics arrived. He was then transported to a hospital where he remained in a coma.

The community responded with outpouring support for McNamara following the accident which Landon showed gratitude for in an Instagram post:

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped get Makai McNamara to the shore today and save his life. Me and my family are grateful for all the hands that helped. Was so scary not seeing him come up after falling on that wave. I’m here wishing I did more and got to him faster but I know he was in good hands and just tried to be there how I could for him in that moment. I can’t recall everyone who was there because my mind was set on my brother but Thank you so much to whoever grabbed him first, to Eli_Olson for taking charge until we could get him with North Shore Lifeguard Association, Keegan Dunn, Ian Bachmann, Kyle Foyle to take over. They brought him back to life on the beach.”

