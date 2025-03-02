Man stabbed, bitten in fight over seat on NYC subway, police say

By Derick Waller

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A man was stabbed and bitten Friday afternoon while on a subway in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on a Manhattan-bound L train.

According to police, the 58-year-old victim was fighting with another passenger over a seat when that passenger stabbed the 58-year-old in the back of the neck with an unknown object, then bit him.

The victim got off the train at the Graham Avenue station in Williamsburg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been caught.

Detectives were out canvassing the neighborhood around the station Friday evening, looking for video of the suspect.

Surveillance cameras in the station and on the train could be key to the investigation.

“I put cameras in all the subway trains. They said it’s going to take two years, I said you’re gonna get it done now. Every single car has a camera to keep an eye on things,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.

The attack comes just one day after the governor touted a major drop in subway crime, which is down more than 26% compared to this time last year, according to the NYPD.

“It may not feel it, and I’m not trying to tell everybody how they should feel, but the crowds are back, the energy is back, and people are safer than they had been,” Hochul said.

Despite the numbers, Friday’s incident left some commuters shaken.

“To see that on the train, it doesn’t make me want to ride the train, but I don’t really have a choice unless I’m paying for an Uber back and forth,” subway rider Raha Talebinejat said.

