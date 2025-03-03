Father who murdered daughter, shot son in head sentenced to life in prison

By Tim Kephart

Click here for updates on this story

TAMPA, Florida (WFTS) — Jermaine Bass will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder for killing his 5-year-old daughter and shooting his 8-year-old son.

A Tampa jury convicted Bass on Friday of shooting and killing his 5-year-old daughter Jaylah Bass, shooting his 8-year-old son in the head, in Tampa at the Armature Gate Townhomes in September 2022.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead after she was taken to Tampa General Hospital. The 8-year-old survived the shooting.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies said that after arriving at the Bass’ home, they found Jermaine Jr. holding his son, bleeding, in his lap. When deputies went upstairs, they found Jaylah lying on top of a bunk bed.

Court documents reveal that Jaylah was shot multiple times in the head, while her brother had a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and a wound to his right pinky finger.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.