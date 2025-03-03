Jace Yawnick, who shared cancer battle on social media, rings the bell, now cancer-free

By Ryan Arbogast

Click here for updates on this story

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — Jace Yawnick, a 26-year-old from Fort Myers who gained national attention for documenting his battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on social media, is officially cancer-free. On Tuesday afternoon, Yawnick rang the ceremonial bell at NCH Baker Hospital in Naples, marking the end of his chemotherapy journey.

“It’s surreal to be here … When I was in that hospital bed, rolling my chemo pole, I would see others ring the bell and I would be so happy for them. I would tell myself, it’ll be my time one day to ring that bell,” said Yawnick.

Yawnick’s journey began with a persistent cough, leading to a diagnosis that changed his life. Throughout his treatment, which lasted more than a year, he turned to social media, sharing his experience and connecting with other young adults battling cancer. His Instagram and TikTok accounts, both under the handle @JaceBeatsCancer, have amassed hundreds of thousands of followers, inspiring others facing similar challenges.

“The fact that I’m here today and it’s that time—it’s no longer just a fantasy in my head—is incredible,” said Yawnick.

Beyond sharing his personal experience, Yawnick has used his platform to give back and help others who are fighting similar battles. Through his foundation, Jace Beats Cancer, he has raised money for cancer research and issued grants to help young adults battling the disease.

“We’ve currently issued about three grants supporting other adolescents and young adults with cancer, and we plan to continue doing that for the rest of my life … It’s what helps me get up in the morning to keep moving forward,” said Yawnick.

While his own cancer battle may be over, Yawnick says his mission continues.

“I’m going to leave it at ‘Jace Beats Cancer’ because it’s not just about my journey,” he said. “It’s about the journeys of the people that we’re helping through the foundation. I will always beat cancer, even if it’s not my own cancer.”

For more information on Jace Yawnick’s foundation, visit jacebeatscancer.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.