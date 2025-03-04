Artist makes name for himself using scrap metal

By Jonathan Hunter

DUNDALK, Maryland (WMAR) — A Dundalk man is making a name for himself by turning scrap metal into works of art.

On any given day, you can find Eric Magnuson welding in his shed.

He started out in 2016 while living in Arizona, and earned a degree in welding during the pandemic.

“I had a little welder, a tiny little bedroom and a whole lot of time. So, I just started making stuff,” said Magnuson.

Using materials such as brass and copper, Magnuson creates art pieces ranging from butterflies and birds to owls and crabs.

“It’s dangerous. I’m covered in scars, but at the end of the day, I can say I bled for that, and that makes it valuable to me, let alone to other people,” said Magnuson.

It was during his time in Arizona, that Magnuson’s artwork began getting attention.

“I was building multiple gallery showings. I had contacts reaching out for showings in LA,” said Magnuson.

While things were going well there, Magnuson made the tough decision to move back home, to help take care of his family.

Magnuson’s grandfather battles dementia, and he assists his mom and her wife as caretakers.

Although it’s required him to start over, Magnuson says it’s worth it, knowing his family is fine.

“I would love to be financially comfortable for one of the first times in my life, but that comes second. Love is worth more than that. Family is worth more than that. And it took me being away from the for seven years to really realize that,” said Magnuson.

