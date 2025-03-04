GoFundMe created to raise money for funeral expenses for two 2-year-old boys killed in Butler fire

By JoBeth Davis

BUTLER, Missouri (KMBC) — A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money for the funeral of the two 2-year-old boys killed after an explosion and mobile home fire in rural Butler, Missouri.

First responders were called to a home on Pine Street near Henry Street, just outside of city limits, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They found the home fully engulfed in flames. Officials said three of the five people who were living in the home at the time were able to get out safely. However, crews couldn’t rescue two young boys.

A family representative wrote in the GoFundMe that the parents managed to get out of the house with their youngest child before the home was fully engulfed.

Family members said the two boys who died in the fire were not related. Aiden Huff (left) was the son of the family living in the mobile home. Hunter (right) was staying with the Huff family.

In addition, authorities say the Huff family lost everything.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation by the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by a space heater malfunction, there were two in the home at the time.

