High School yearbook staff creates record-breaking book, captures more than 3,000 students

By Victor Jorges

JUPITER, Florida (WPTV) — Twenty-eight students, one adviser, and 404 pages to complete.

The yearbook staff at Jupiter High School is now in their final steps before publishing their biggest book yet.

WPTV is taking you behind the scenes to show you all the work it takes to wrap a whole year of memories into one book that accurately captures the school year for thousands of students.

“There’s a lot to cover, a lot of lives and stories to include,” said Isabella Venanci, editor-in-chief of The Chieftain, the school yearbook’s official name.

Ericka Muncy works with a select group of a couple dozen students to build this symbol of Warrior pride.

“Everybody has a story and it’s our job to tell it,” Muncy told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges.

With 3,100 students to capture at the school, and a record-breaking 400+ pages to create, this year’s book is the biggest in the school’s history.

“Our book goes out to thousands of people, and you’re creating an historical document,” said Muncy.

The editors led this small-but-mighty team to the finish line. They’re now in the process of approving proofs and putting last details on the book.

“As of now, I think we’re looking in pretty good shape for our final deadline,” said Renata De Los Heros Colmenares, editor-in-chief of the book.

May will be an important month for the staff: Everything is coming together for the whole student body to see the book for the first time at distribution.

“When you hand the book to a student and they see the cover for the first time and then they you see them, like, instantly look for themselves and as soon as they find it, you see that smile on their face, I think that’s worth it,” said Venanci.

This year’s theme is still top secret, but students can expect to see a whole lot of themselves in the book they’ll cherish for a long time.

“No matter how prestigious you are or how, like, you know you feel like you’re unnoticeable in the halls. Like, I notice you, and this is why I made this book,” said De Los Heros Colmenares.

Beyond crazy-strict deadlines and careful design, the staff is focused on making sure every student feels seen.

“When we’re working on yearbook, we just start with like a blank spread,” said sophomore Lizzy Sober. “It’s just like a white piece of paper online basically, and we have to do everything from scratch. I wish people realized that there’s so much work and effort that goes into that.”

Freshman Elinok Leshen says she plans on returning to the yearbook program year after year.

“Everyone’s so special in their own way and it’s like really amazing and I hope that everyone sees that when they get the book in their hands,” she said.

The Chieftain now has national recognition from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association and the National Scholastic Press Association, organizations that judge and inspire young journalists and their school publications. The pressure is building.

“People all over the country are looking at our books so it definitely steps up the pressure on the students and myself, but it also motivates us to just do better,” said Muncy.

The publication has already received a Silver Crown award from CSPA. Now they’re going for gold, with the full support of their principal, Colleen Iannitti.

“The amount of time and commitment that goes into being a yearbook advisor, a yearbook editor, a staff member, it’s nonstop,” she said.

