Parent brings gun to middle school’s parking lot after dispute between students, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A Forsyth County woman was charged after what she brought to a school, according to officials with the Kernersville Police Department.

On Monday, administrators and the school resource officer at East Forsyth Middle School were notified of a dispute between students that happened over the weekend outside of school hours. During the investigation, officials said the SRO spoke to the parent of one of the involved students.

The conversation took place in the school parking lot.

During this, it was discovered that the parent, 40-year-old Megan McGill, had a gun in her possession. Officials said McGill did not display the gun or bring it into the school building.

McGill told WXII she wasn’t aware that her registered unloaded weapon wasn’t allowed on school property. She said she was not abusive or threatening during the conversation. McGill said she was simply in the school parking lot waiting on a matter to be resolved.

She was arrested by the SRO and charged with possession of a firearm on school property. She was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond.

