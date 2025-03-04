Police dodge flaming objects, arrest naked man who allegedly attacked neighbor

By Chloe Godding

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times with a three-pronged martial arts weapon.

Zachary Triplett, 33, was arrested and charged in connection with the assault, which happened Sunday morning.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to the 100 block of North White Avenue around 8 a.m., where they found a man with puncture wounds holding a three-pronged weapon known as a “sai.”

The victim told police that his upstairs neighbor, whom he reportedly barely knows, was beating and kicking at his door. When the victim answered, the man allegedly immediately began attacking him, court documents said.

The victim was able to take control of the weapon, shut his door and call the police.

When officers arrived and began investigating, they noticed flaming objects being thrown out the front door of an apartment, which they had to dodge.

Police then saw Triplett, who was completely naked and seemingly had half of his hair burned off, allegedly attempting to get away through the backyard, court documents said. Officers were able to quickly take him into custody.

Smoke was then seen coming out of Triplett’s apartment. The Kansas City Fire Department was on the scene and extinguished the fire.

The stabbing victim suffered puncture wounds on his arm, upper chest and the top of his head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Triplett was previously convicted of second- and third-degree domestic assault in 2020, according to court documents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.