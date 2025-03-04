Teen describes scary moment she fled Chick-fil-A during deadly shooting



WBZ

By Paul Burton

BOSTON (WBZ) — A 17-year-old high school senior says she was standing in line at the Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street in Boston when an off-duty officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man on Saturday.

The man was chasing two people with a knife inside the fast food chain.

“He was like ‘Put the knife down sir.’ Boom, that’s when he shot him. It was fast,” said the teen, who did not want to be identified.

“Everyone ran out. They pushed me to the floor. I went up the stairs in Chick-fil-A, and that’s when I heard three more gunshots, boom boom boom,” she said.

The 17-year-old is just happy to be okay.

“Oh, it was scary,” the teen said.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Lmark Jaramillo of Roslindale by police on Monday.

Residents and businesses in the area concerned

Paul Andresen was walking by Chick-fil-A with his girlfriend and his dog when everyone came running out of the restaurant.

“Somebody yelled gunshot, gunshot and we all ran away. Definitely scary; I live only a couple of blocks away. Even today, coming to get lunch feels weird, walking past it,” he said.

“Hopefully, the city of Boston can take action to make this street feel as safe as it once was,” Boston resident Deborah Donascimento said.

On Monday, employees returned to Chick-fil-A and embraced each other. The store remains closed as workers there process the terrifying incident.

Many businesses and residents in the area are concerned about the criminal activity taking place and feel something needs to be done. Parth Patel runs Whiskey & Wine. It was his surveillance cameras that captured everyone running. He’s also concerned for his safety.

“At the liquor, I used to keep the Fireball and Mcgillicuddys near the counter, and now I moved it to the backside of the counter because people used to steal them,” Patel said.

Mayor Wu addresses controversy around Chick-fil-A shooting

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to the criticism she received after offering her condolences to Jaramillo’s family and did not highlight the police officer’s actions more.

“I expressed condolences along with our police commissioner and district attorney because every loss of life is a horrible tragedy. I’m also grateful every hour of every day for the work of our Boston police officers. In this case we had an off-duty officer who saw something happening, his training kicked in, and took action and surely saved even more lives,” Mayor Wu said.

