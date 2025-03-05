A young Great horned owl is rescued after falling down 100 feet from its nest

By Christiana Cates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Great horned owlet was rescued after falling 100 feet from her nest on the Panther Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh.

The owlet received minor injuries during her fall, mainly to her beak.

According to the Tamarack Wildlife Center the goal when dealing with a situation like this is to stabilize the young bird and identify whether or not it has any injuries.

According to the organization, Great horned owls are the first birds to nest in our area, and being that the location of the nest is hazardous the owlet will not be returned to that location.

The organization said it’s looking to join her to a wild foster family either as a nestling or at the fledgling stage.

