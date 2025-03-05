Family says grandfather shot, killed while sleeping in bed at home

By Lora Lavigne

WAYNE COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — A man was shot and killed inside his Wayne County home Monday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says someone opened fire on a home in the 700 block of Pecan Road in Dudley just before midnight.

Wilbert Lee Stringfield, 83, was lying in bed when the shots rang out, his family said. He died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that the sheer volume of shots fired — more than 80 evidence markers were visible at the scene Tuesday morning — indicates that there may have been more than one shooter involved.

By noon Tuesday, no suspects had been identified. The sheriff asked anyone with information to call Goldsboro-Wayne Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255 or text at 919-222-4230 or to submit a tip using the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office app.

On Tuesday, WRAL News spoke with Austin Sprunger, who lives five doors down.

WRAL News asked Sprunger how many shots he heard.

“I couldn’t count,” he said. “Boom, boom, boom, boom.”

Wayne County deputies were on the scene for about 10 hours on Tuesday.

“It’s sad,” Sprunger said. “He was an older man. Why mess with an older man? Even if he wasn’t a target, the gun violence shouldn’t be going on.”

