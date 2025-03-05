Gas company findings not a factor in death of Gene Hackman

By Vince Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

New Mexico (KOAT) — The New Mexico Gas Company completed their gas inspection at the home of Gene Hackman.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the findings by the gas company are not believed to be a factor in the deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa.

However, sheriff’s office says gas company officials issued 5 red tags at the residence.

The red tags include a miniscule leak of gas in one of the stove burners. That leak was rated at leaking 0.33% of gas in the air and is not a lethal amount. Four other red tags were issued for code enforcement violations that didn’t involve a gas leak or carbon monoxide. Those four red tags were for log lighters installed on three fireplaces and one involving a water heater.

The investigation into Hackman’s and Arakawa’s death is still ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.