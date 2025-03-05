Skip to Content
Junkyard fire spreads, creating large plumes of black smoke across interstate

The fire spread into the woods
By Bethal Miles

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A fire broke out at a junkyard in Jackson on Wednesday.

The fire spread into the woods, creating huge plumes of black smoke that were seen floating across Interstate 220.

The fire was reported at about 7:30 a.m. off Country Club Drive, near Industrial Drive. Strong winds pushed the flames into the nearby woods.

The owner of the property in front of the junkyard said cars were stacked 20 feet high.

Firefighters at the scene said they planned to let the fire burn itself out, while making sure it didn’t threaten any structures.

