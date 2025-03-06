Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

$720K worth of cocaine found during traffic stop in Merced County, CHP says

By
Published 3:58 PM

By KFSN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) — The California Highway Patrol seized more than 20 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $720,000 during a traffic stop in Merced County.

Following a traffic violation on Interstate 5, a Ford F-150 was further searched after CHP K9 Shei detected an odor of narcotics.

Officers later found the drugs in a secret compartment inside the roof of the truck.

66-year-old James Churn was arrested and later booked into the Merced County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content