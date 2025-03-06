Grocery store manager anticipates price increases after newly imposed tariffs

By Ka’Tani Gouch

BELLA VISTA, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — When Allen’s Food Market manager, Steve Morrow, was asked about how the newly imposed tariffs on imports from China, Mexico and Canada could impact his store, he thought the shift would be small. To his surprise, about 30 goods from Mexico and Canada could see an increase.

“Without a doubt, it always seems to hit the ‘Ma and Pa’ grocer a little bit harder,” Morrow said.

This is after the manager claims his store and the grocery store industry, in general, have gone through a tough enough time with the intense egg shortage.

“The egg shortage deal is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in 50 years in the business,” Morrow said. “We’re ordering 70, 80 cases of eggs three times a week. We have some trucks, we get none. We have trucks, we get 2 or 3 cases.”

Morrow said a lot of the store’s fresh produce comes from Mexico but he believes the tariff on Canada could impact them more.

“We’re all in the same boat, and I think we’re just all going to have to watch our grocery money,” said Carol Soule, who’s been shopping at Allen’s for 26 years.

Some of the products on those lists of goods include wood, aluminum, cereal, and alcohol from Canada and items like coffee, seafood, tomatoes, and avocados from Mexico.

“Almost all the French fries that are out there frozen French fries come out of Canada,” Morrow said, surprised by this revelation.

Soule said she’s already seen her grocery bill rise and advised others to buckle up.

“Everybody has to watch their money now because we’re not sure where we are,” she said.

“As a grocery store person, it’s all unsettling. I mean, from eggs to milk to all the things that happen. All I’ve really ever been able to do is just do our very best,” Morrow said.

