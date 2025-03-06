‘It’s not right’: Driver targeted by fake toll text messages

By Allison Hill

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A toll road scam is spreading through local communities, leaving victims worried about their finances. Dennis Ward, a resident of Gatesville, recently received one of the fraudulent messages claiming he had an unpaid toll bill.

“It’s not right. People work hard for their money – like I do,” Ward said.

The text message threatened late fees and DMV reporting unless payment was made within 12 hours. Ward, who had recently traveled to Oklahoma, thought the message seemed legitimate.

“I was trying to finish paying my other bills, and in between that process, I got that text. I knew I owed them a couple of dollars because we went to Oklahoma several months back. I didn’t think twice about it. It seemed legit,” Ward said.

“If they get 1,000 people to 2,000 people to reply to that text, that’s about $7 a charge. That adds up. They’ll get a lot of money out of everybody.”

25 News’ Allison Hill reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation to learn what residents should look out for if they receive a similar text.

According to a spokesperson, TxTag does not send emails or texts about due balances. They advise not clicking on any links or responding to suspicious messages. Residents who receive these messages should report them to the FBI.

Ward says he received the same advice but has a message for those behind the scam.

“They’ve got no heart. You need to stop stealing. Just get yourself a real job – that’s all you’ve got to do,” he said.

