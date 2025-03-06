Man arrested for allegedly beating sea lion with a stick

By Matthew Rodriguez

VENTURA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Police arrested a 32-year-old man allegedly caught on Ventura beach cameras beating a sea lion with a large stick Tuesday morning.

Authorities booked the suspect, Christopher Hurtado, into jail for felony animal cruelty, breaking federal laws protecting marine mammals and a drug possession violation.

“It is a crime under the Marine Mammal Protection Act to intentionally harass or injure sea lions,” NOAA Asistant Director Greg Busch said.

The Ventura Police Department said they spotted Hurtado on surveillance cameras attacking a sea lion resting along the Ventura Beach Promenade at roughly 9:20 a.m. on March 4. Officers said he hit the animal multiple times with a large stick.

Hurtado tried to run away when officers arrived at the beach. However, they quickly detained him and found what they believed to be methamphetamine in his belongings, according to the Ventura Police Department.

For the past week, wildlife officials have warned beachgoers about a toxic algae outbreak affecting marine wildlife in the waters off the California coast. More than 50 sea lions became sick after ingesting domoic acid in Malibu. Wildlife officials said that domoic acid is “an algal bloom resulting from a single-celled organism called Pseudo-nitzschia.” When toxic, domoic acid can cause brain and heart damage, even in low doses.

Animals and humans can become sick from ingesting domoic acid from contaminated fish or coming in contact with infected wildlife.

“Signs in marine mammals include seizures, a craning head motion known as ‘stargazing,’ and highly lethargic or comatose states,” the California Wildlife Center said in a statement last week. “These animals are suffering and confused; do not interact directly with animals such as sea lions in distress as they may lunge and bite without warning.”

