Officials confirm meteorites up to 2 pounds fell to Earth in Maine

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

CODYVILLE, Maine (WMTW) — NASA has confirmed small meteorites fell in Washington County late last month.

Officials at the space agency said there were widespread reports of a sonic boom across downeast Maine just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 21. They now say meteorites fell near Codyville Plantation, calling it a “low-mass meteorite fall.”

Many people reported seeing a green flash in the sky across the area, and radar out of Houlton picked up multiple signatures.

Officials say pieces up to about two pounds may have fallen just north of Drake Lake with smaller debris weighing only about one gram likely falling near Route 6 about five miles south of Lambert Lake, but that whole area is heavily wooded.

NASA says the fireball appeared to be moving faster than most that produce meteorite falls, but said that may have been due to viewing angles.

This comes less than two years after the first radar-observed meteorite fall ever seen in Maine, also in Washington County.

In April 2023, several people reported seeing a bright fireball in the sky over Washington County and hearing a loud, sonic boom near Calais.

NASA reviewed the radar for that time frame and discovered the first radar-observed meteorite fall ever seen in Maine. The official report says that meteorite fell at 11:56 a.m.

After the 2023 event, the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel offered a $25,000 reward to anyone who found the meteorite.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.