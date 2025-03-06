St. Albert the Great Blessed Trinity to sell more than 1 ton of fish in 2 days to kick off fish fry season

By Sheldon Ingram

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Fish fry operations in churches and volunteer fire departments have the oil popping all across southwestern Pennsylvania.

Few, however, have a reputation on par with St. Albert the Great Blessed Trinity, selling 1,200 pounds of fish Wednesday, and another 1,200 pounds Friday; more than one ton in just two days.

Up to 50 volunteers prepare the fish on Fat Tuesday, one day before Ash Wednesday, using a combination of seasoned flour, whipped eggs and seasoned Panko bread crumbs.

So many of their visitors wait all year for the fish fry to start, and return every Friday during Lenten.

“The fish is so good, we took off work today to be here,” says Michelle Svitek.

Nate Clay says attending St. Albert’s fish fry is like an annual ritual that gets him incredibly excited.

“This fish fry is amazing, plain and simple,” Clay said. “We come here every year, starting now, and then every Friday until it’s over. We’ll be here.”

St. Albert will donate 10% of their revenue to local charities.

“It gets divided up between the Brentwood food pantry, our local Brentwood Meals on Wheels program, which serves the entire parish community, and then the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank,” the Rev. Stephen Kresak said.

