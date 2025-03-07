Detroit Zoo debuts “spunky and super fluffy” baby king penguin that weighs 35 pounds — more than both his parents

By Li Cohen

DETROIT (WWJ) — It was just a few months ago that Australia’s beloved Pesto the Penguin went viral for weighing nearly 50 pounds at just 9 months old. Now, the U.S. has its own baby penguin that some are saying is “the new Pesto” with its massive size at such a young age.

The Detroit Zoo announced on social media last week that it has a new king penguin named Atticus that was born on Aug. 19. The “spunky and super fluffy 6-month-old” has not yet been put front and center for visitors at the zoo, but he’s already left a major impression on those who have been around him for for one very distinct reason.

According to the zoo, he’s already bigger than both of his parents, weighing 35.42 pounds as of Feb. 28 — about the average weight of a 3- to 4-year-old child.

“While he’s not quite ready to be seen on habitat yet (he’s still got some growing to do!), we can’t wait to share his journey with all of you,” the Detroit Zoo said.

Just like Pesto, Atticus almost immediately garnered significant affection from those who saw the zoo’s announcement.

“Not to be dramatic but i’d die for atticus,” one person said on the social media post, with another saying, “Pesto buddy you are no longer the king Atticus is.”

“Cutest fluffmonster of all time,” another person commented on the zoo’s post.

King penguins, which are native to the sub-Antarctic islands and are known for their distinctive orange feathers on their heads and upper chests, are the world’s second-largest penguin species. Chicks are known for their fluff, which they will mostly lose once they fledge and develop their adult feathers around 14 to 16 months old.

According to the Australian Antarctic Program, penguin weights will usually peak around 22 to 33 pounds during courting periods — just a couple pounds less than where Atticus is at now.

