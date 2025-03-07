By Frankie McLister

Click here for updates on this story

MINNESOTA (WCCO) — Local News Minnesota family returns home after fulfilling dying wish of son with rare genetic disorder minnesota By Frankie McLister

March 6, 2025 / 10:27 PM CST / CBS Minnesota

A 20-year-old man from New Brighton, Minnesota, died while embarking on a family trip as part of his final wish.

After being on the road for 60 days, the family has returned.

“He just wanted to keep giving to me, and he knew that he was about to go,” Liz Naylor, Giacamo Naylor’s mother, said.

Giacomo Naylor gave everything to his loved ones — his mom and younger siblings, Lukas and Isadora — up until Jan. 25 at 2:28 a.m. while on “G’s Last Stand” — a coast-to-coast road trip they took because he did not want to die in a hospital.

His other younger sister, Gianna Naylor, died in a hospital at age 16. He joined her in death during their stop in Sedona, Arizona.

“He might even be farther than the fifth dimension,” Liz Naylor said. “He’s definitely so far out there with Gianna having a blast”.

The Naylor siblings were all born with myotonic dystrophy — a genetic disorder that causes muscles to waste away. It wasn’t until later that the family knew something was wrong. So, they made things as right as they could.

“San Antonio’s where I decided to write ‘A road trip of a lifetime,'” Liz Naylor said when describing her van named Fortuna that they decorated for the journey.

On that road trip, they heard horns honking and saw hands waving.

“The amount of generosity and spirit completely blows my mind,” Liz Naylor said.

They took pit stops at national landmarks and had wonderful interactions.

“This guy just starts crying and says to me, ‘I just found out I’m going to become a father.’ I said, ‘Don’t take a single second for granted, whatever you do as a parent, just never take any of it for granted.'” Liz Naylor said.

Now that they’re back, things are different.

As for the bedroom of Giacomo Naylor, that’s transitioning and will be owned by the family’s new three-legged friend, Lagniappe — a French word for a “small gift.”

Giacomo Naylor’s dream was to have a therapy dog and that’s what the family is training Lagniappe to be.

“If you were inspired enough to donate, to support, follow, take that inspiration and go do something,” Liz Naylor said.

The family donated a lot of Giacomo Naylor’s clothing and video games at his request while finishing out the trip.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.