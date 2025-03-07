Search efforts continue for missing Waukesha County teen

By Amy Fleury

VERNON, Wis. (WISN) — It’s been more almost a year since a Waukesha County teen walked away from a treatment facility in Vernon and has not been seen since.

There was a large-scale search Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Vernon for Isaiah Cramer. There has been no update on the Facebook page for him since then.

Cramer, now 17, left the Norris Center without his epilepsy medication Feb. 4.

In August, DNA testing determined headphones that had been found in woods near the facility belonged to Cramer.

A Facebook page has been set up to provide any information on Cramer and any future searches.

