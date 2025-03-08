11-year-old’s 2024 death ruled homicide by shaken baby syndrome

By Ricky Sayer

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The Fayette County Coroner has declared the death of an 11-year-old last year to be a homicide, the result of shaken baby syndrome he suffered from due to actions his father took when he was 3 months old.

It all goes back to 2012, when Leonardo Hinkle was in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia.

According to the criminal complaint, the child’s father, Kyle Hinkle, admitted to shaking his son without supporting his head to stop him from crying.

It left Leonardo with the Shaken Baby Syndrome that the coroner says killed him.

“He was wheelchair bound, he was nonverbal, he had a feeding tube and he also required 24/7 care for the majority of his life,” Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said. “It’s very sad, it’s a very sad situation when you deal with the death of a child.”

Bucks County court records show Kyle Hinkle was charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment for an incident with his son in 2012. He pleaded guilty in 2014 and spent 2 years behind bars.

The criminal complaint says when Leonardo was 3 months old, his eyes and the area around both sides of his brain were bleeding as the result of a significant amount of force, and there were indications of a seizure during the time his father was taking care of him.

His mother moved to Oliver, Fayette County. Leonardo died at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital in February 2024.

“We were hoping and praying that we would be able to get an answer back from the autopsy that would help the family through their most difficult time” Baker said.

Answers did come thanks to the help of a Pathologist. They officially determined Hinkle’s cause of death was due to Shaken Baby Syndrome as a result of injuries to the head and neck.

“The mother said he spent his whole life suffering, and I can recall that she shared with us that she said justice will finally be served for Leonardo,” Baker said.

Before they can determine if they can charge the father, Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele told KDKA-TV that they have to examine some legal issues.

He said the original injury occurred in Bucks, not Fayette County, and Hinkle was already convicted for the injury.

