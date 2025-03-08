Escaped prisoner from Puerto Rico caught in Lee County after nearly 40 years on the run

By Tyler Watkins

Click here for updates on this story

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WSVN) — A man who escaped a Puerto Rican prison nearly 40 years ago was caught by Lee County deputies on Friday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities in Puerto Rico reached out to LCSO about Jorge Milla-Valdes, who they believed was living in Lee County, hiding under the name Luis Aguirre.

He also had a criminal history under the name Luis Aguirre that included charges of robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Monroe County.

Milla-Valdes escaped from a prison in Puerto Rico in 1987, LCSO said. LCSO’s Fugitive Warrants Unit searched for Milla-Valdes and obtained the original 1986 fingerprints from Puerto Rico and a set from his run-ins with Monroe County.

The fingerprints were matched, and two hours later, Milla-Valdes was found in Fort Myers Shores and taken into custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.