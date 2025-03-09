Police officer shares his story of rescuing suspected drunk driver from burning car

By Dawn White

DALLAS (KTVT) — Rowlett Police Officer Issac Gorskikh had only been on solo patrol for two months when a suspected intoxicated driver plowed into his vehicle Thursday while the rookie officer worked traffic control at a Garland police incident near Lake Ray Hubbard.

“As soon as I had a second to think, I kind of looked at my hands and was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m still alive,'” Gorskikh said.

Dramatic body camera video shows Gorskikh jumping into action to help save the driver who had just struck his vehicle. Gorskikh broke the driver’s side window with his bare elbow.

“He was knocked out. I think I remember him moaning but not being able to move, and he looked like he was in a ton of pain,” Gorskikh said. “He was bleeding a lot, bleeding from his head and his nose.”

Gorskikh helped get the driver to safety before realizing his own injuries.

“After we got him over the barrier, one of the other officers on scene said that I collapsed and fell down,” Gorskikh said.

Rowlett police released the mug shot of the driver on Saturday. Thirty-three-year-old Lyn Alan Smith is charged with intoxication assault.

“You can’t take it personally. It’s called an accident for a reason,” Gorskikh said. “He probably has a family as well, so you have to think of that.”

The 28-year-old husband and father to a seven-month-old daughter is recovering at home with some soreness, with his wife by his side.

“She loves what I do, and she knows that I love being a cop, but it’s hard to always be worrying about your significant other,” Gorskikh said.

Gorskikh should go back to work next week. Many in his department have called him a hero.

“I don’t think that I’m much better than them at all, so I don’t necessarily like to take that title. I think that I was just doing the best job that I could,” Gorskikh said.

The officer, with a quick mind and humble heart, saved a life and looks forward to continuing to serve the community.

